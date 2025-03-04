Northeast Indiana Now: March 4, 2025
Richard Sanchez returns after a much-needed vacation!
We hear about a new initiative hoping to turn vacant lots in Fort Wayne neighborhoods into new homes.
Allen County Democrats voted in Chad Wierzbinski as their new chairman over the weekend.
Even as several anti-reproductive rights measures failed to more forward this session, advocates worry lawmakers will continue to pursue the policies in the future. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman tells us more.