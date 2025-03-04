© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 4, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Richard Sanchez returns after a much-needed vacation!

We hear about a new initiative hoping to turn vacant lots in Fort Wayne neighborhoods into new homes.

Allen County Democrats voted in Chad Wierzbinski as their new chairman over the weekend.

Even as several anti-reproductive rights measures failed to more forward this session, advocates worry lawmakers will continue to pursue the policies in the future. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman tells us more.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
See stories by Richard Sanchez