Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 31, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott reports on a memorial held at Citizens Square to remember Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry who died one year ago last Friday.

Victoria Spartz, GOP representative for Indiana's 5th congressional district, faced constant protests during a series of town halls over the weekend. IPB's Thomas Ouellette tells us more.

February's unemployment rate dropped slightly from January, but is 0.8 percentage points worse than 2024. Timoria Cunnigham shares the latest.

Northeast Indiana Now
Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
