City officials honor late Mayor Tom Henry a year after his death

It’s been a year since the passing of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. City officials invited Henry’s family and staff members at Citizen Square to remember him with a moment of silence Friday.

Ella Abbott / WBOI News Tom Henry's daughter, Beth Henry-Guevara, talks about her dad and his pride at leading Fort Wayne for nearly 16 years.

The memorial began with music from Heartland Sings as city officials, Mayor Tom Henry’s family and employees who’d served under him gathered on the first floor of Citizen Square.

Beth Henry-Guevara, the late mayor’s daughter, spoke to the crowd and said her father was honored and proud to get to lead the city for as long as he did.

“During his last days, I know that he took solace in the fact that we are a strong and resilient community," she said. "He knew that we understood his dream for Fort Wayne and knew that we would proudly carry it on.”

At exactly noon, Mayor Sharon Tucker asked everyone to turn on the flashlights on their phones and hold a minute of silence for Henry’s memory.

Henry passed away a year ago, following a battle with cancer, after securing a historic fifth term in the mayor’s office. He’d led the city for nearly sixteen years.