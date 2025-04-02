© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: April 2, 2025

By Richard Sanchez
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez starts us off with Allen County getting a new flag, which was unveiled at a ceremony marking the end of the year-long bicentennial celebration.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman takes us to the statehouse where members and advocates gathered to pressure lawmakers to kill proposed changes to Medicaid.

Julia Meek sits down with Allen County Public Library's executive director Susan Baier and the Clyde Complex's director Gregg Coyle to discuss the partnership between the two groups to raise funds and awareness to help the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program.

