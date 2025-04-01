Allen County unveils new flag, celebrates end of bicentennial

Allen County officials unveiled its new flag at a ceremony celebrating the end of the year-long bicentennial celebration for the county.

The new flag was chosen from a pool of nearly 400 designs, narrowed down by a flag committee. It features a deep blue design with a white pall, or sideways y-shape and Allen County’s new seal, which was unveiled in 2022.

Emily Almodovar, the public information officer for Allen County council, served as the Allen County Flag committee chair. She said people define themselves by their towns so often, that it made narrowing down what it means to live in a county overwhelming.

“Our county is huge," Almodovar said. "You know, we’re almost equal agriculture and then city-life, town-life. Those images that came in did such a good job of really distilling down what does it mean to live in Allen County.”

The committee narrowed the entries they got down to a top 20, which will all be on display at the Rousseau Center until April 11. The flags are separated by themes; many included river motifs, stars and that pall shape.

The new flag may take a while to start popping up around the county, Almodovar said, because of the cost to replace old flags as people begin to embrace the new flag.