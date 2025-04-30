© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: April 30, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith begins with the details on Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun's fundraising initiative to keep the Dolly Parton Imagination Library going statewide.

Indiana lawmakers once again sidestepped serious debate on cannabis—an outcome a marijuana shop owner just across the state line calls a stroke of good fortune for his business.

Kirsten Adair of Indiana Public Broadcasting outlines a new measure allowing schools in a mastery-based pilot program to bypass select state regulations.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
