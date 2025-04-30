Northeast Indiana Now: April 30, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith begins with the details on Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun's fundraising initiative to keep the Dolly Parton Imagination Library going statewide.

Indiana lawmakers once again sidestepped serious debate on cannabis—an outcome a marijuana shop owner just across the state line calls a stroke of good fortune for his business.

Kirsten Adair of Indiana Public Broadcasting outlines a new measure allowing schools in a mastery-based pilot program to bypass select state regulations.