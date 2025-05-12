Northeast Indiana Now: May 12, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott reports on a new partnership between FWCS and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to provide childcare services at schools across the district.

A bill sent to Indiana Governor Mike Braun will allow students to transfer school corporations to participate in athletics.

Lawmakers slash funding by five percent for both the Indiana School for the Deaf and The School for the blind and Visually Impaired, impacting programs like after school care and extra curriculars.