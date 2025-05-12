© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 12, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott reports on a new partnership between FWCS and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to provide childcare services at schools across the district.

A bill sent to Indiana Governor Mike Braun will allow students to transfer school corporations to participate in athletics.

Lawmakers slash funding by five percent for both the Indiana School for the Deaf and The School for the blind and Visually Impaired, impacting programs like after school care and extra curriculars.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
