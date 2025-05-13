© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 13, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the Trump administration suspending Indiana's Digital Opportunity Grant, cutting support for digital access, health services, and device distribution in underserved areas.

Disability advocates argue Indiana death row inmate Benjamin Ritchie's brain damage should spare him from execution; call for clemency in 2000 officer killing case.

WFYI's Abriana Herron explains how the Trump administration ordered the National Endowment for the Arts to cut federal funding to Indiana arts organizations.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
