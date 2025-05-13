Northeast Indiana Now: May 13, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on the Trump administration suspending Indiana's Digital Opportunity Grant, cutting support for digital access, health services, and device distribution in underserved areas.

Disability advocates argue Indiana death row inmate Benjamin Ritchie's brain damage should spare him from execution; call for clemency in 2000 officer killing case.

WFYI's Abriana Herron explains how the Trump administration ordered the National Endowment for the Arts to cut federal funding to Indiana arts organizations.