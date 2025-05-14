© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: May 14, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Kirsten Adair highlights a new measure passed by Indiana lawmakers that allows students to leave school for religious instruction, introduces alternative licensing paths for STEM teachers, and mandates that parents be notified about bullying.

Rebecca Thiele explores the impact of cuts to a federal grant program intended to decarbonize heavy industry.

Brandon Smith explains how a phishing scam unfolded after a private company—formerly responsible for managing the state government’s email subscription service—was hacked.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
