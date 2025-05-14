Northeast Indiana Now: May 14, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Kirsten Adair highlights a new measure passed by Indiana lawmakers that allows students to leave school for religious instruction, introduces alternative licensing paths for STEM teachers, and mandates that parents be notified about bullying.

Rebecca Thiele explores the impact of cuts to a federal grant program intended to decarbonize heavy industry.

Brandon Smith explains how a phishing scam unfolded after a private company—formerly responsible for managing the state government’s email subscription service—was hacked.