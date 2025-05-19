Northeast Indiana Now: May 19, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Rachelle Fradette reports on the state’s delayed response that prevented the timely launch of SUN Bucks—ultimately leaving Indiana families without access to vital federal food benefits this summer.

The Indiana Election Division is set to mail postcards to residents across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to update and maintain accurate voter rolls.

Timoria Cunningham brings us insight from a new United Way report revealing that one in four Hoosier households face significant challenges in affording life’s basic necessities.