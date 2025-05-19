© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 19, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Rachelle Fradette reports on the state’s delayed response that prevented the timely launch of SUN Bucks—ultimately leaving Indiana families without access to vital federal food benefits this summer.

The Indiana Election Division is set to mail postcards to residents across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to update and maintain accurate voter rolls.

Timoria Cunningham brings us insight from a new United Way report revealing that one in four Hoosier households face significant challenges in affording life’s basic necessities.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow