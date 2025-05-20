© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 20, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 20, 2025 at 1:14 PM EDT
Indiana lawmakers have been pushing to improve school attendance, and schools will soon be required to provide more intervention and support when students have lots of unexcused absences.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele tells us more about the Indiana rebate program to help Hoosiers lower their energy bills and make their homes more energy efficient.

George Hale reports on the massive storm that struck the Midwest and South over the weekend, which killed at least one person here in Indiana.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
