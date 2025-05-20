Northeast Indiana Now: May 20, 2025

Indiana lawmakers have been pushing to improve school attendance, and schools will soon be required to provide more intervention and support when students have lots of unexcused absences.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele tells us more about the Indiana rebate program to help Hoosiers lower their energy bills and make their homes more energy efficient.

George Hale reports on the massive storm that struck the Midwest and South over the weekend, which killed at least one person here in Indiana.