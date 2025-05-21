Northeast Indiana Now: May 21, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with details from a presentation to the Northwest Allen County Schools board, outlining plans to expand current buildings to accommodate projected growth in the coming years.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman highlights exceptions to the new work reporting requirements for the Healthy Indiana Plan, along with exemptions proposed in a Medicaid policy from federal lawmakers.

George Hale covers the rare state execution that took place at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Tuesday.