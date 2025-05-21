© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 21, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with details from a presentation to the Northwest Allen County Schools board, outlining plans to expand current buildings to accommodate projected growth in the coming years.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman highlights exceptions to the new work reporting requirements for the Healthy Indiana Plan, along with exemptions proposed in a Medicaid policy from federal lawmakers.

George Hale covers the rare state execution that took place at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on Tuesday.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow