Northeast Indiana Now: May 22, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the "I Am Allen" sculpture unveiled Wednesday in downtown Fort Wayne as part of the county's bicentennial celebration.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne announces the updated Arts United Center will reopen in October after meeting their capital campaign goal to make the building more accessible.

The Indiana Appeals Court issues ruling that Indianapolis Public Schools can sell one former school building to a nonprofit but must offer another to charter schools for just one dollar.

