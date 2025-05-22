© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 22, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott starts us off with the "I Am Allen" sculpture unveiled Wednesday in downtown Fort Wayne as part of the county's bicentennial celebration.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne announces the updated Arts United Center will reopen in October after meeting their capital campaign goal to make the building more accessible.

The Indiana Appeals Court issues ruling that Indianapolis Public Schools can sell one former school building to a nonprofit but must offer another to charter schools for just one dollar.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
