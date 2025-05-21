© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Arts United sets date for reopening on arts center

Published May 21, 2025 at 4:29 PM EDT
Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne expects the updated Arts United Center to reopen in October.

The organization began a capital campaign in October 2023 to expand and modernize the historic building. President Dan Ross said one of the biggest challenges the center faced was its accessibility. He said a main goal was to make theater experience accessible to all patrons, performers and workers.

“We want to make sure all people are able to fully participate in arts experiences," Ross said.

The center opened in 1973, before the Americans with Disabilities Act, and before accessibility was a standard in public buildings.

The improved facility will utilize the basement more than it did previously, as well as updated lobby spaces and additional elevators.

Ross said the expansion will also replace outdated theater technology.

The capital campaign, which had an initial goal of $40 million, concluded with a total of $40.1 million. Arts United will hold a public grand opening on October 25.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
