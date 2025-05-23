Northeast Indiana Now: May 23, 2025
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith covers the impact of bill approved by Republican lawmakers on Thursday, which will likely leave more than 600,000 Hoosiers without SNAP benefits.
Purdue University Fort Wayne announces the elimination of about 45 positions Thursday, citing difficult financial terrain.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Thomas Oulette reports that Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith says it is still not time to legalize cannabis to raise additional revenue.