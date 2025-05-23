© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: May 23, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith covers the impact of bill approved by Republican lawmakers on Thursday, which will likely leave more than 600,000 Hoosiers without SNAP benefits.

Purdue University Fort Wayne announces the elimination of about 45 positions Thursday, citing difficult financial terrain.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Thomas Oulette reports that Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith says it is still not time to legalize cannabis to raise additional revenue.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
