Northeast Indiana Now: May 28, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published May 28, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith begins with a closer look at how state lottery officials are working with lawmakers for the online expansion of the Hoosier Lottery.

The chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Jim Huston, announces he'll retire in January, a move during a crucial time that could raise future rates, including for new power plants.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele tells us more about the vulnerability of Indiana residents without basements as the state becomes part of a new "tornado alley".

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
