Northeast Indiana Now: May 28, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon Smith begins with a closer look at how state lottery officials are working with lawmakers for the online expansion of the Hoosier Lottery.

The chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Jim Huston, announces he'll retire in January, a move during a crucial time that could raise future rates, including for new power plants.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Rebecca Thiele tells us more about the vulnerability of Indiana residents without basements as the state becomes part of a new "tornado alley".