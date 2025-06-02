Northeast Indiana Now: June 2, 2025

Purdue University is closing its Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, a move university leaders say is directly related to policy changes and pressure at both the state and federal level.

Indiana enacted Senate Enrolled Act 202 last year, setting up a way for people to report policy violations on public colleges and universities, and WFIU's Aubrey Wright shares the details from complaints around the state.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman tells us more about a new state law requiring the Indiana FSSA to publicly report Medicaid changes before federal review, following the 2023 Medicaid forecasting error that left families without critical services.