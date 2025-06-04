© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 4, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 4, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with more on two pastors from Plymouth Congregational Church embarking on hunger strikes in response to a blockage of aid getting into Gaza.

WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about Pearl Arts founding executive director James Palermo retiring at the end of the month, and about his replacement Angie Fincannon.

Governor Mike Braun terminates three elected IU trustees this week, exercising his new authority from a last-minute change to the state budget.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
