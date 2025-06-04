Northeast Indiana Now: June 4, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbott begins with more on two pastors from Plymouth Congregational Church embarking on hunger strikes in response to a blockage of aid getting into Gaza.

WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about Pearl Arts founding executive director James Palermo retiring at the end of the month, and about his replacement Angie Fincannon.

Governor Mike Braun terminates three elected IU trustees this week, exercising his new authority from a last-minute change to the state budget.