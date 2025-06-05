© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 5, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fort Wayne law enforcement and community leaders, as well as Mayor Sharon Tucker, held a press conference in the Allen County Courthouse urging the community to be patient while the investigation unfolds, after a viral video showed members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club violently beating a Black man inside a Fort Wayne bar.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham tells us more about a new program in Northeast Indiana that could help some parents cover a portion of childcare costs.

The former head of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Dan Bortner, retires after twenty years with the agency.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
