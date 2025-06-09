© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: June 9, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 9, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
WBOI's Ella Abbot highlights the City of Fort Wayne's Plant, Pick and Plate program, which aims to educate students on growing and cooking their own food.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Zak Cassel has more on how Purdue University gave a two-day notice to the student newspaper that it would no longer help with distribution.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state over the next four months, with the intent to educate the public and gather feedback.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
