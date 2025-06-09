Northeast Indiana Now: June 9, 2025

WBOI's Ella Abbot highlights the City of Fort Wayne's Plant, Pick and Plate program, which aims to educate students on growing and cooking their own food.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Zak Cassel has more on how Purdue University gave a two-day notice to the student newspaper that it would no longer help with distribution.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state over the next four months, with the intent to educate the public and gather feedback.