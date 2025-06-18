© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 18, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 18, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about protestors that turned out across Northeast Indiana for the "No Kings" protests, including roughly 5,000 people on the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.

A man faces preliminary charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct for an incident during Saturday's "No Kings" protest of President Donald Trump in Bloomington.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management proposes a rule to reduce smog in Lake and Porter counties, following requests from activists to do more to reduce pollution from steel mills.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
