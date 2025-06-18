Northeast Indiana Now: June 18, 2025
WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about protestors that turned out across Northeast Indiana for the "No Kings" protests, including roughly 5,000 people on the Courthouse Green in downtown Fort Wayne.
A man faces preliminary charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct for an incident during Saturday's "No Kings" protest of President Donald Trump in Bloomington.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management proposes a rule to reduce smog in Lake and Porter counties, following requests from activists to do more to reduce pollution from steel mills.