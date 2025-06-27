Northeast Indiana Now: June 27, 2025

WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about the overwhelming response to the City of Fort Wayne's Heating and Air Conditioning zero-percent loan program, which is closing applications at 4 p.m. today.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on a proposed rule by the Indiana BMV that would ban people from changing their gender marker on their driver's license, and the public has a chance to weigh in.

Governor Mike Braun orders the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to reconsider rules that significantly raise the cost of living for Hoosiers, overburden businesses, or are stricter than federal ones.