Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 27, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
WBOI's Rebecca Green tells us more about the overwhelming response to the City of Fort Wayne's Heating and Air Conditioning zero-percent loan program, which is closing applications at 4 p.m. today.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports on a proposed rule by the Indiana BMV that would ban people from changing their gender marker on their driver's license, and the public has a chance to weigh in.

Governor Mike Braun orders the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to reconsider rules that significantly raise the cost of living for Hoosiers, overburden businesses, or are stricter than federal ones.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
