Northeast Indiana Now: July 9, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports a community organization is expanding a "Dads to Doulas" program to Indiana to address black infant and maternal mortality rates.

Governor Mike Braun says Indiana agencies have improved coordination to better enforce Indiana's anti-abortion laws and regulations, after requiring a report evaluating how those policies are implemented.

Shelby County becomes the first in Indiana to receive a Bird Town certification from the Indiana Audubon Society, showing a commitment to protect birds and their habitat.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
