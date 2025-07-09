Northeast Indiana Now: July 9, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports a community organization is expanding a "Dads to Doulas" program to Indiana to address black infant and maternal mortality rates.

Governor Mike Braun says Indiana agencies have improved coordination to better enforce Indiana's anti-abortion laws and regulations, after requiring a report evaluating how those policies are implemented.

Shelby County becomes the first in Indiana to receive a Bird Town certification from the Indiana Audubon Society, showing a commitment to protect birds and their habitat.