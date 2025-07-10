Northeast Indiana Now: July 10, 2025

The Allen County Public Library Foundation receives a $10,000 grant to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library after the loss of funding from the state.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports some Hoosiers will be forced to prove their citizenship in order to keep their voter registration from being deleted under a new state law.

WBOI's Ella Abbott shares the details on a tense conversation between local democrats and state-wide leaders on Tuesday, showing divisions between the party's messaging and what voters are looking for.