Northeast Indiana Now: July 10, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 10, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT
The Allen County Public Library Foundation receives a $10,000 grant to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library after the loss of funding from the state.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith reports some Hoosiers will be forced to prove their citizenship in order to keep their voter registration from being deleted under a new state law.

WBOI's Ella Abbott shares the details on a tense conversation between local democrats and state-wide leaders on Tuesday, showing divisions between the party's messaging and what voters are looking for.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
