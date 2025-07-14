© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: July 14, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 14, 2025 at 3:06 PM EDT
Indiana Public Broadcasting's George Hale begins with more on a woman who died in custody in South Bend over the weekend, with state authorities now investigating.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects on her life and her career at a luncheon led by the Indianapolis Bar Association.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports certain family caregivers could be allowed to provide attendant care through Indiana Medicaid again under a proposal from the state.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
