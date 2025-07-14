Northeast Indiana Now: July 14, 2025

Indiana Public Broadcasting's George Hale begins with more on a woman who died in custody in South Bend over the weekend, with state authorities now investigating.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reflects on her life and her career at a luncheon led by the Indianapolis Bar Association.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Abigail Ruhman reports certain family caregivers could be allowed to provide attendant care through Indiana Medicaid again under a proposal from the state.