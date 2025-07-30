Northeast Indiana Now: July 30, 2025

The Allen County Board of Commissioners is expanding services into rural areas of Allen County, where broadband has historically lagged, using dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside the Allen County Sheriff's Department, Animal Care and Control, and other agencies and organizations broke up what they identified as a dog fighting ring.

Indiana is taking public comment on a new accountability system that could change how student success is measured for years to come as the state revamps how it grades the quality of a school.