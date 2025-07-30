© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: July 30, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Allen County Board of Commissioners is expanding services into rural areas of Allen County, where broadband has historically lagged, using dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside the Allen County Sheriff's Department, Animal Care and Control, and other agencies and organizations broke up what they identified as a dog fighting ring.

Indiana is taking public comment on a new accountability system that could change how student success is measured for years to come as the state revamps how it grades the quality of a school.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow