Northeast Indiana Now: August 5, 2025
Kroger union members gather in Indianapolis to demand higher wages and better benefits and are asking union leadership for more transparency.
Former Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke calls on Hoosiers to support Texas Democrats in their fight against a Republican redistricting effort.
Indiana Michigan Power and Google announce a demand response structure, signaling ways the utility will handle the power distribution of the new Google data center.