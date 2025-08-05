© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: August 5, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
Kroger union members gather in Indianapolis to demand higher wages and better benefits and are asking union leadership for more transparency.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke calls on Hoosiers to support Texas Democrats in their fight against a Republican redistricting effort.

Indiana Michigan Power and Google announce a demand response structure, signaling ways the utility will handle the power distribution of the new Google data center.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
