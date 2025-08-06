© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: August 6, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published August 6, 2025 at 2:41 PM EDT
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces plans to invest supplemental income tax revenue from the state into neighborhood projects, pending approval from City Council.

Governor Mike Braun says Vice President JD Vance will be in Indianapolis this week to meet with him, likely to discuss redrawing Indiana's congressional district lines to benefit Republicans.

Starting Friday, drivers in Indiana can get specialized "blackout" license plates, featuring a minimalist black background with white lettering.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
