Northeast Indiana Now: August 6, 2025
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announces plans to invest supplemental income tax revenue from the state into neighborhood projects, pending approval from City Council.
Governor Mike Braun says Vice President JD Vance will be in Indianapolis this week to meet with him, likely to discuss redrawing Indiana's congressional district lines to benefit Republicans.
Starting Friday, drivers in Indiana can get specialized "blackout" license plates, featuring a minimalist black background with white lettering.