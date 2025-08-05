Fort Wayne mayor lays out plan to spend $12 million in supplemental income tax revenue

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced plans to invest supplemental income tax revenue from the state into neighborhood projects, pending approval from the city council.

The city received more than $12.5 million in a local income tax supplemental distribution. And Tucker plans to use it to provide “an enhanced quality of life” with an emphasis on family-friendly and safety projects.

The proposal lays out 11 projects including improvements to roads and trails and installing new playground equipment. Money would also be set aside for future projects and the city’s general fund.

The plan also includes just under $2 million for public safety, earmarked for the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hope and Recovery Team and Victim Assistance.

The plan is expected to be introduced at the City Council meeting on August 12.