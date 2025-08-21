Northeast Indiana Now: August 21, 2025

Indiana government has more than two hundred boards and commissions, and now state lawmakers are exploring whether they can be merged, reorganized, or outright eliminated.

The Hoosier Lottery expects to deliver about $341 million dollars to the state this year- the lowest amount in the last five years.

A Muncie historic district has been added to this year's list of endangered sites across the state, due to a plan by INDOT to add several roundabouts to the state highway that runs through the neighborhood.