Northeast Indiana Now: August 21, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:34 PM EDT
Indiana government has more than two hundred boards and commissions, and now state lawmakers are exploring whether they can be merged, reorganized, or outright eliminated.

The Hoosier Lottery expects to deliver about $341 million dollars to the state this year- the lowest amount in the last five years.

A Muncie historic district has been added to this year's list of endangered sites across the state, due to a plan by INDOT to add several roundabouts to the state highway that runs through the neighborhood.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
