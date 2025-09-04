© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: September 4, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 4, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Indiana Citizen, a nonprofit news outlet, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Secretary of State Diego Moralesover a list of voters they sent to the federal government last year.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is working on a plan to achieve the state's long-held goal to recycle half its waste.

Secretary of State Diego Morales is hosting a series of public meetings on whether the state should require all municipal elections to move to presidential or congressional mid-term election years.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow