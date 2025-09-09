© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: September 9, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he is investigating Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc. for what he claims as potential labor trafficking and interfering with federal immigration enforcement.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Thomas Ouellette reports a national traveling rally to bring attention to rural hospitals stopped in Indiana this weekend.

Indiana Public Safety Secretary Jennifer Ruth-Green resigns less than a year after taking the newly created position.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
