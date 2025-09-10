© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: September 10, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
After two city councilmen raised issues about how they felt the City of Fort Wayne was addressing homelessness, city officials explained their approach during Tuesday's council meeting.

Indiana wants to make it illegal for anyone to tell a pregnant minor about legal abortion services in other states without parental consent.

It appears increasingly likely that Indiana Republican lawmakers will redraw the state's congressional districts to help Republicans pick up more seats.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
