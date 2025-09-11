© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: September 11, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Concerned Hoosiers gather in a meeting room at the ACPL to share their thoughts on reports of additional redistricting of the Indiana congressional map.

Indiana's primary Veterans Affairs hospital, the Roudebush Medical Center in Indianapolis will receive several facility upgrades.

About 11 percent of Indiana's early childcare providers say they may close in the next year, according to a new survey, leading the state to lose thousands of daycare preschool spots.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow