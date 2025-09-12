Northeast Indiana Now: September 12, 2025

Fort Wayne and Allen County government officials are warning of a persistent scam targeting area residents with official-looking invoices that appear to come from the Department of Planning Services.

Senate Republicans met behind closed doors on Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse to discuss redistricting, though none shared specifics with media following the caucus.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression released its College Free Speech Rankings, and Indiana University was ranked 255 out of 257 making it the lowest rated public university.