© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: September 12, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fort Wayne and Allen County government officials are warning of a persistent scam targeting area residents with official-looking invoices that appear to come from the Department of Planning Services.

Senate Republicans met behind closed doors on Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse to discuss redistricting, though none shared specifics with media following the caucus.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression released its College Free Speech Rankings, and Indiana University was ranked 255 out of 257 making it the lowest rated public university.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow