Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: September 29, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller announced the proposed 2026 budget for the city but cautioned about upcoming challenges due to changes at the state.

Health insurance costs for Hoosiers on the federal health care marketplace are set to nearly double next year if Congress doesn't extend enhanced premium tax credits created during the Biden administration.

The Sierra Club says almost all of Indiana's investor-owned electric utilities are backsliding on the transition to cleaner energy.

