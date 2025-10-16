© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 16, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:08 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the first round of microgrants as part of her plan to address youth violence in the city.

Indiana is at the center of a data center boom, with billions of dollars in projects underway, but across Indiana, organized community pushback is forcing tech giants to rethink where they build.

Indiana University announced it is ending all print editions of the Indiana Daily Student, the same day they fired the Director of Student Media.

Tags
Northeast Indiana Now Northeast Indiana Now
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow