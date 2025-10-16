Northeast Indiana Now: October 16, 2025
Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the first round of microgrants as part of her plan to address youth violence in the city.
Indiana is at the center of a data center boom, with billions of dollars in projects underway, but across Indiana, organized community pushback is forcing tech giants to rethink where they build.
Indiana University announced it is ending all print editions of the Indiana Daily Student, the same day they fired the Director of Student Media.