Fort Wayne announces first round of Youth Violence Prevention microgrants

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the first round of microgrants as part of her plan to address youth violence in the city.

The City of Fort Wayne is giving $77,000 in microgrants to 10 local organizations for programs that look to target youth and help lower violent incidents in the city.

The microgrants are one part of Mayor Tucker's Youth Violence Prevention Program, which was introduced in August. Money for the grants come from interest earnings from the American Rescue Plan Act, not tax dollars.

Tucker said the grants are an important next step in the plan to reduce youth violence, but that it will need to be a city-wide effort.

"So, I would ask anybody that asks ‘how can I help?’ The first thing is to help fund the programs that they’re doing," she said. "The second this is to volunteer.”

All of the recipients had to apply for the grants and proposals were reviewed by the Young Adult Council. Some of the recipients include FortLAN, Hooley Family Farms and the Bloom Project.

Tucker says there will be a second round of recipients coming out. The city council approved $125,000 to go towards the pilot program.