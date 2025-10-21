© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: October 21, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 21, 2025 at 10:36 AM EDT
The Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site attains national recognition with the designation as part of the "Old Growth Forest Network."

Lawmakers from the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on their Republican colleagues to fight back against a congressional redistricting push from the Trump administration.

Around 150 Central Indiana Casino workers started a strike Friday against Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville in response to the casino not recognizing their union.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
