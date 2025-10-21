Northeast Indiana Now: October 21, 2025
The Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site attains national recognition with the designation as part of the "Old Growth Forest Network."
Lawmakers from the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on their Republican colleagues to fight back against a congressional redistricting push from the Trump administration.
Around 150 Central Indiana Casino workers started a strike Friday against Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville in response to the casino not recognizing their union.