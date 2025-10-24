© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: October 24, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
WBOI and PBS Fort Wayne receive grants from The Knight Foundation, made in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne to strengthen public media in the area.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs the public's help with tracking the presence of the Mediterranean gecko throughout the state.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is opening a second public comment period on a proposed rule to eliminate gender changes on driver's licenses.

