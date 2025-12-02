Northeast Indiana Now: December 2, 2025
Allen County's Drug Court program held its fifty-ninth graduation on Monday, celebrating the grads' commitment to sobriety and encouraging them on the next part of their lives.
Indiana lawmakers have released their first draft of a new congressional map, as the White House has pressured the lawmakers to change it and help Republicans retain control of Congress.
The Midwest grid operator that serves Indiana is looking to fast-track more power plants through its interconnection process.