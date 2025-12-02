© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: December 2, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST
Allen County's Drug Court program held its fifty-ninth graduation on Monday, celebrating the grads' commitment to sobriety and encouraging them on the next part of their lives.

Indiana lawmakers have released their first draft of a new congressional map, as the White House has pressured the lawmakers to change it and help Republicans retain control of Congress.

The Midwest grid operator that serves Indiana is looking to fast-track more power plants through its interconnection process.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
