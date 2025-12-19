© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now: December 19, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST
WBOI's Rebecca Green has more on a fight between Allen County officials and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, which appears to be headed to a courtroom.

Six former men's basketball players at IU Indianapolis are suing the university, alleging physical and emotional abuse by fired coach Paul Corsaro.

Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports an advocacy group says increasing pay and mental wellness programs for teachers would help retain talent.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
