Northeast Indiana Now: December 19, 2025
WBOI's Rebecca Green has more on a fight between Allen County officials and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, which appears to be headed to a courtroom.
Six former men's basketball players at IU Indianapolis are suing the university, alleging physical and emotional abuse by fired coach Paul Corsaro.
Indiana Public Broadcasting's Timoria Cunningham reports an advocacy group says increasing pay and mental wellness programs for teachers would help retain talent.