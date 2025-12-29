Northeast Indiana Now: December 29, 2025

Sen. Liz Brown will no longer chair the Indiana Senate's Judiciary Committee after she earlier quit a Republican leadership position in protest of the congressional redistricting plan's defeat.

Starting January first, more than half a million low-income Hoosiers won't be able to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or SNAP, benefits on sugary drinks and candy.

Federal officials have ordered a temporary halt to the planned shutdowns of two coal-burning Indiana power plants.