Northeast Indiana Now: December 29, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
Sen. Liz Brown will no longer chair the Indiana Senate's Judiciary Committee after she earlier quit a Republican leadership position in protest of the congressional redistricting plan's defeat.

Starting January first, more than half a million low-income Hoosiers won't be able to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or SNAP, benefits on sugary drinks and candy.

Federal officials have ordered a temporary halt to the planned shutdowns of two coal-burning Indiana power plants.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
