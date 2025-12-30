Northeast Indiana Now: December 30, 2025
Unincorporated areas of Allen County will continue to have Emergency Medical Dispatch services.
The deadline for states to decide whether to participate in SUNbucks, a federal program that helps provide funds during the summer, is approaching, after Indiana opted out of the program last year.
After ten years of careful planning and execution, the major renovation of Fort Wayne's historic Arts United Center is complete and its reputation as state-of-the-art performance space restored.