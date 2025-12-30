© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: December 30, 2025

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:24 AM EST
Unincorporated areas of Allen County will continue to have Emergency Medical Dispatch services.

The deadline for states to decide whether to participate in SUNbucks, a federal program that helps provide funds during the summer, is approaching, after Indiana opted out of the program last year.

After ten years of careful planning and execution, the major renovation of Fort Wayne's historic Arts United Center is complete and its reputation as state-of-the-art performance space restored.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
