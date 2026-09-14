© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: September 14, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Federal regulators are being urged to launch an investigation into NIPSCO’s readiness and restoration response, after violent storms knocked out power for thousands of residents in Northwest Indiana last month.

The Department of Defense announced they plan to install Indiana’s first nuclear micro-modulator reactor at a naval military base near Crane Indiana.

As the Chicago Bears consider moving across the state line to Hammond, Indiana is already setting money aside for infrastructure upgrades.

Tags
Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow