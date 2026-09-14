Who & What: September 14, 2026
Federal regulators are being urged to launch an investigation into NIPSCO’s readiness and restoration response, after violent storms knocked out power for thousands of residents in Northwest Indiana last month.
The Department of Defense announced they plan to install Indiana’s first nuclear micro-modulator reactor at a naval military base near Crane Indiana.
As the Chicago Bears consider moving across the state line to Hammond, Indiana is already setting money aside for infrastructure upgrades.