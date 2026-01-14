© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 14, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Indiana lawmakers are considering rolling back part of a law they passed just last year, one that requires schools to have automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, and cardiac emergency response plans.

WFYI's Caroline Beck tells us more about a lengthy hearing at the Statehouse on Monday that debated legislation that would fundamentally reshape education in Indianapolis.

WFYI's Jill Sheridan has more on a bill that aims to limit the state from investigating parents for neglect, simply for letting their kids play outside alone.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
