Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 16, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST
WFYI's Zak Cassel reports on legislation that would change state nuclear regulations as Indiana residents face rising utility costs amid an increasing demand for electricity.

A decision on the rezoning request to build a controversial data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood in Indianapolis has been extended.

A bill that would ban children from having social media accounts in Indiana passed its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, amid growing concerns of social media's impact on children's health.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
