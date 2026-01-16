Who & What: January 16, 2026

WFYI's Zak Cassel reports on legislation that would change state nuclear regulations as Indiana residents face rising utility costs amid an increasing demand for electricity.

A decision on the rezoning request to build a controversial data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood in Indianapolis has been extended.

A bill that would ban children from having social media accounts in Indiana passed its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, amid growing concerns of social media's impact on children's health.