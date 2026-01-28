© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: January 28, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
WFIU News' Rebecca Thiele reports environmental groups are worried about a state Senate bill that would significantly limit the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's ability to protect Hoosiers from pollution.

The Indiana Hospital Association released a new report on Tuesday warning that many of the state's hospitals are financially vulnerable.

WFYI's Caroline Beck tells us more about a bill that would've required Indiana schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms, but not before being changed drastically.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is a Fort Wayne native and a graduate of Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she studied communication and media production. She also serves as a multimedia production specialist at the Center for Collaborative Media at Purdue Fort Wayne. Brianna co-hosts "Collaborative Corner: Fort Wayne Stories," a podcast dedicated to connecting listeners with the stories and culture of Northeast Indiana.
