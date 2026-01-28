Who & What: January 28, 2026

WFIU News' Rebecca Thiele reports environmental groups are worried about a state Senate bill that would significantly limit the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's ability to protect Hoosiers from pollution.

The Indiana Hospital Association released a new report on Tuesday warning that many of the state's hospitals are financially vulnerable.

WFYI's Caroline Beck tells us more about a bill that would've required Indiana schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms, but not before being changed drastically.