Who & What: January 29, 2026

WBOI's Rebecca Green reports that despite full employment within Allen County, the number of school age children living in poverty has risen over the past few years.

WFYI's Samantha Horton explains a proposed bill at the Statehouse that would impose restrictions to landownership and higher education on some non-U.S. citizens and foreign businesses.

Indiana Department of Child Services would be required to do an in-person check before dismissing cases of alleged child abuse under a proposal moving through the legislature.