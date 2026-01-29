© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: January 29, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:37 PM EST
WBOI's Rebecca Green reports that despite full employment within Allen County, the number of school age children living in poverty has risen over the past few years.

WFYI's Samantha Horton explains a proposed bill at the Statehouse that would impose restrictions to landownership and higher education on some non-U.S. citizens and foreign businesses.

Indiana Department of Child Services would be required to do an in-person check before dismissing cases of alleged child abuse under a proposal moving through the legislature.

Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
