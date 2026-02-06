Who & What: February 6, 2026

Political candidates from around Indiana have been redoing paperwork for this spring’s primary ballot as confusion surrounds whether the secretary of state’s office properly processed those forms.

Indiana lawmakers show bi-partisan support for legislation that would criminalize doxxing.

WFYI's Caroline Beck reports after the recent disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee from Fishers, state lawmakers are considering creating a new alert system for missing children.

