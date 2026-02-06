© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Who & What: Daily News Podcast

Who & What: February 6, 2026

By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Political candidates from around Indiana have been redoing paperwork for this spring’s primary ballot as confusion surrounds whether the secretary of state’s office properly processed those forms.

Indiana lawmakers show bi-partisan support for legislation that would criminalize doxxing.

WFYI's Caroline Beck reports after the recent disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee from Fishers, state lawmakers are considering creating a new alert system for missing children.

Tags
Who & What: Daily News Podcast Who & What
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Operations Coordinator at 89.1 WBOI and the host and producer of Who and What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow